Oktobuzz bags the digital marketing mandate for Vithoba Health Care

Vithoba Health Care, a manufacturer and supplier of dental care solutions, has given its digital marketing and social media business to Mumbai-based brand and digital solutions agency Oktobuzz. The agency’s mandate is to establish Vithoba as the leading Ayurveda-based oral healthcare and wellness brand in India. To achieve its objective, Oktobuzz will work on improving Vithoba Health Care’s overall online presence through data-led digital communication campaigns and other mar-tech projects.
Founded in 2001 in Nagpur, Vithoba is a household name in Central India in natural oral care. The company's journey began with its flagship product, the Vithoba Ayurvedic Dant Manjan, and has since grown to encompass a wide range of innovative oral hygiene products, including its Vithoba Toothpaste. They also offer a range of health and wellness products, including soaps, hair oil, hair colour and pain relief oil.
The partnership with Oktobuzz aims to help the brand with its expansion as well as to promote holistic oral health across India. As per Sudarshan Shende, managing director, Vithoba Healthcare and Research, “The future of wellness is rooted in our past, and Vithoba is leading this revolution. Our collaboration with Oktobuzz is set to redefine how Ayurveda is perceived and consumed in the digital age. By leveraging digital platforms, we aim to demystify Ayurveda, making it a go-to solution for the health-conscious, digitally-savvy Indian.” He added, "Their understanding to approach this not just as a business strategy, but an opportunity to make Ayurveda an accessible, everyday choice for millions of Indians seeking balance in a fast-paced world, made the mark for us.”
Under this partnership, Oktobuzz will build awareness of the Vithoba brand through campaigns on digital and social platforms. The agency will also help optimise the brand’s presence on marketplaces including quick commerce platforms and aid in creating a source of revenue for the business through digital. Services offered by Oktobuzz would include website development, social media management, digital campaigns, branded content, SEO, Influencer Marketing and Performance Marketing.
Regarding this association, Hemal Majithia, CEO and founder, Oktobuzz, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Vithoba at this pivotal moment of accelerated growth, particularly as we leverage the full potential of digital platforms. Our strategy is rooted in data-driven insights, allowing us to craft campaigns that not only capture attention but also drive meaningful behavioral change. By building strong brand affinity and guiding the consideration process, we are committed to driving tangible business results for Vithoba. This partnership merges traditional wisdom with modern marketing, and we are thrilled to contribute to Vithoba's success story."
Oktobuzz will take a digital first approach for this campaign, looking at quick commerce platforms and other online marketplaces to sell. Awareness will be primarily built through Meta, Google and LinkedIn with strategic presence on various OTT platforms. The agency will also plan for the brand across various platforms looking at possible innovations to move the brand from an awareness to a consideration stage.
Regarding the campaign they are planning for Vithoba, Rohan Nair, president (business and strategy), OktoBuzz, said, “As consumers increasingly turn to Ayurveda for holistic wellness, Vithoba stands out with its authentic, India-rooted brand. At Oktobuzz, we see immense potential in digitally amplifying Vithoba's reach to Young Indians who are leaning towards more wholesome choices in their daily life. To craft a digital narrative that respects tradition while appealing to modern consumers presents a unique opportunity to reshape how Ayurvedic brands connect with their audience in the digital age."