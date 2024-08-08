Oktobuzz bags the digital marketing mandate for Vithoba Health Care

The partnership with Oktobuzz aims to help the brand with its expansion as well as to promote holistic oral health across India. As per Sudarshan Shende, managing director, Vithoba Healthcare and Research, “The future of wellness is rooted in our past, and Vithoba is leading this revolution. Our collaboration with Oktobuzz is set to redefine how Ayurveda is perceived and consumed in the digital age. By leveraging digital platforms, we aim to demystify Ayurveda, making it a go-to solution for the health-conscious, digitally-savvy Indian.” He added, "Their understanding to approach this not just as a business strategy, but an opportunity to make Ayurveda an accessible, everyday choice for millions of Indians seeking balance in a fast-paced world, made the mark for us.”