Oktobuzz wins the Integrated Marketing Solutions mandate for ACCA

The agency will focus primarily on optimizing use of digital channels to enhance ACCA’s brand recognition in India.
Mumbai-based digital communications agency Oktobuzz has won the mandate for managing 360-degree Integrated Marketing Solutions in India for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).
Founded in 1904, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants is the global professional accounting body offering the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification. It has 241,000 members and 542,000 future members worldwide. ACCA's headquarters are in London with its principal administrative office in Glasgow.
Oktobuzz has won this mandate following a multi-agency pitch. The agency was selected based on its understanding of the target audience for the brand as well as its digital-first strategy to meet the client's objective. The agency has previously worked with ACCA on a few projects for both India and Africa markets.
Oktobuzz has taken on the important task of enhancing ACCA's brand recognition and memorability in India within a highly competitive market flooded with professional financial courses. While the mandate is for 360-degree Integrated Marketing Solutions, the primary focus will be on optimizing use of Digital Channels.
"We are excited to partner with Oktobuzz to further our brand in the Indian market. Oktobuzz has demonstrated their creative prowess and expertise in understanding and using digital mediums through a cutting-edge, creative and original approach. This is key when talking to the young generation, who are increasingly using digital channels to consume information and make decisions. We believe that Oktobuzz will be a valuable partner in helping us reach our target audience and achieve our marketing goals.", said Pooja Seth, Regional Head of Marketing, India and Africa, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
The new campaign will be launched in sync with the admission seasons for ACCA with the objective of making it the preferred alternative for a career in Accountancy and Finance as well as drive enrollments to the course.
Regarding their partnership with ACCA, Hemal Majithia, Founder and CEO, Oktobuzz, said, "We are thrilled to partner with ACCA in our shared vision to empower young individuals aspiring to excel in their careers within the international financial industry. By leveraging ACCA's esteemed reputation and our digital marketing expertise, we aim to revitalize their brand presence among the next generation of ambitious professionals. Together, we will foster a vibrant community of exceptional talent, shaping the future of the financial sector with innovation and opportunities."
Oktobuzz plans to primarily use social media and digital publisher platforms to build reach. The agency will also use Ad networks to drive action by prosects towards enrollment. Audio, video and social platforms will also be used innovatively to engage with prospective students and the ACCA member community.
“With ACCA, we have a thrilling opportunity to create impactful campaigns that capture the attention and strong affinity, if not loyalty, of the 16–25-year-olds. It is an exciting challenge as in these days of situationships, the mandate we have is to help young adults make an informed decision and commit to a career choice", said Rohan Nair, SVP and Head - Business & Strategy, Oktobuzz.