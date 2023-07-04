Oktobuzz wins the Integrated Marketing Solutions mandate for ACCA

"We are excited to partner with Oktobuzz to further our brand in the Indian market. Oktobuzz has demonstrated their creative prowess and expertise in understanding and using digital mediums through a cutting-edge, creative and original approach. This is key when talking to the young generation, who are increasingly using digital channels to consume information and make decisions. We believe that Oktobuzz will be a valuable partner in helping us reach our target audience and achieve our marketing goals.", said Pooja Seth, Regional Head of Marketing, India and Africa, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.