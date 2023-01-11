Omnicom Media Group India launches OMNI Auto ROI Vault for optimized investment planning

Kartik Sharma, group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said, “OMG’s data-led approach delivers on our ambitions of exceeding the needs of our clients, being their most trusted partner on their journey of transformation and being able to uncover business-led insights with a tangible impact on revenue growth. With the OMNI Auto ROI Vault’s marketing orchestration capabilities, we are primed to help brands see the effectiveness of media planning as a long-term investment rather than approaching it as yet another cost incurred. With it in our arsenal, we are uniquely positioned to focus on revenue-driven outcomes for our clients and further deliver on our promise of our transparent and client-centric approach to brand building.”