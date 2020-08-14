On the 73rd Independence Day, Cosmos-Maya unveils their new show Captain Bharat

Captain Bharat will be a first-of-its-kind animated program, as no other animated show in India has had national pride and patriotic heroism at its core. Anish Mehta, CEO Cosmos-Maya said, “As content producers, we must always find gaps in what our audience is viewing and what is going on in the world around them, and accordingly we strive to provide cartoons and content that is loved by kids and families alike with messaging they’ll find relevant, approve of and appreciate. Captain Bharat is a celebration of our country’s democracy and unity in diversity. We want the character to be an aspirational role model for kids to become proud, responsible citizens of the future. Keeping with the nationalistic spirit of this special day, it is our absolute pleasure to unveil this newest offering that we are confident will build an immediate and strong rapport with young children and their families across the territory of India. Captain Bharat is our studio coming together to say proudly, Jai Hind!”