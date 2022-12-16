One Impact bags the Social Media marketing mandate for LenDenClub & InstaMoney

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch process.
One Impact, a 360-degree digital marketing solution-oriented agency based in Mumbai has bagged the social media mandate for LenDenClub & InstaMoney after a multi-agency pitch process. Their association has been ongoing since May this year .
One Impact is a 2 year old power packed digital and design agency based out of Mumbai and caters to several fintech and non-fintech clients. They have been crafting customised advertising and marketing solutions for brands right from Social Media Management & Strategy, Brand Building, Paid Media Marketing, SEO, Content Creation & Marketing, Influencer Campaigns, Graphics and
Motion-Graphics Design, UI/UX Design & Development along with Digital PR. They have recently forayed into video production and are catering to the growing demand for on-the-go and cost-efficient video content, along with DVCs and explainer videos.
One Impact employs social media strategies to create brand awareness and gain recognition for LenDenClub & its loan product - InstaMoney. They manage the brand’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter channels for both these entities and are responsible for delivering a powerful social media strategy, content strategy, influencer collaborations, content conceptualization & execution and video production.
In response to this momentous onboarding, the co-founder & CEO Pooja Patil said, “Working with LenDenClub is an exhilarating experience, we have worked with BFSI brands but with LenDenClub & InstaMoney we have been able to deep dive into the consumer psyche for P2P lending and craft social media strategies for the brand. More importantly, we have been able to try different approaches like influencer marketing, explainer videos with protagonists, taking a new visual approach for communication on different digital platforms and launching their product FMPP on all social media platform. Thanks to the innovative and supportive team at LenDenClub.”