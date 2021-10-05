ONMO signs up Lowe Lintas to manage their creative duties globally

Globally, the future of the gaming industry will witness exponential growth. A report forecasts that the global gaming market was worth $167.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $287.1 billion by 2026. Cloud-based gaming will continue to grow its share in the pie, especially as it allows users access to a premium gaming experience even without expensive consoles or devices. ONMO is well-placed to benefit from the tailwinds of the industry. ONMO has also introduced an industry-first proprietary feature in the form of ‘Moments’ that are a curated set of short format gameplay content, created from popular casual games, and users can play these Moments without needing to play the entire level. Lowe Lintas will build mind space for ONMO in the rapidly growing global gaming market.