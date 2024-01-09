Oppo India releases three clips for Reno 11 campaign; reunites the cast of ‘Wake Up Sid’

Many anticipated a 'Wake Up Sid' sequel after Karan Johar's post, only to later discover it was part of Oppo's new campaign.
Nowadays, making a lasting impression on consumers through ads is becoming increasingly challenging. However, Oppo India has managed to break through the clutter with a campaign that brings back the Wake Up Sid gang with Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma reunited on screen.
Joining them are Namit Das and Shikha Talsania who were also part of the movie.
So far, the brand has revealed three short clips, serving as teasers for the upcoming full campaign set to launch on January 12, 2024. This move aims to generate excitement and anticipation for the unveiling of Oppo's Reno 11 Series.
In the first clip, Ranbir is seen in his carefree and goofy character (Sid) and is attending his best friend Rishi’s engagement party. The ad highlights the camera features of the phone, capturing the special moments of the occasion.
In the second clip, Sid playfully pokes fun at Rishi, who expresses his exhaustion from moving items into his new home. The humorous situation unfolds as Rishi is caught snoozing in the garden, captured by Sid using the upcoming Reno 11 phone.
The third clip sees Sid and Aisha moving into their new house in Goa, where Sid dejectedly complains about the scorching heat. As the clip concludes, text appears on the screen, teasing viewers with the question: "Will Sid warm up to Goa? Stay tuned to find out on January 12 at 11 am."
The campaign is conceptualised by Famous Studio.
In 2019, the company announced Ranbir Kapoor as the ‘Brand icon’ for its Reno series.
Before the release of the clips, online speculations were rife about a potential Wake Up Sid sequel. This buzz was triggered by a video posted by Karan Johar on Instagram, where Ranbir Kapoor is seen waking up from a lounge chair after Konkona's voice calls out to him in his character's name.
Johar's caption, "Is this really happening? All I know is something exciting is brewing, and I couldn’t have woken up to a better piece of news," heightened the anticipation among fans.
The clip quickly went viral on the Internet, sparking speculation about the possibility of a Wake Up Sid 2. However, the later reveal provided clarity, disclosing that it was, in fact, part of an Oppo marketing campaign.
This is not the first time in recent memory that brands have leveraged on-screen characters to create buzz around their campaigns.
From featuring Munna Bhai and Circuit to ’s campaign with Harshad Mehta. ’s campaign with Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to campaign with Kareena Kapoor (Poo). In all the campaigns, the celebs were playing their on-screen characters rather than being themselves.