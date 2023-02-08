OPPO launches new campaign produced by OML

The quirky campaign was conceptualized with the objective to drive high awareness among the audience about OPPO’s latest launch on both digital and traditional mediums. The sole purpose of this campaign was to highlight its major features in an innovative manner in order to establish the Reno 8T as fully loaded and the most accessible Reno. The new campaign of Reno entices the audiences to ‘upgrade’ and be the first buyers of the Reno series. The outcome has seen an outrage in the media with its captivating storytelling which created a bigger impression amongst the audience.