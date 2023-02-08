OPPO launches new campaign produced by OML

Last week, Ranbir Kapoor was seen throwing away a fan’s smartphone and it turned out to be a promotional video for Oppo Reno8 T 5G. Now, the brand has unveiled a campaign for the new product.
OML Entertainment has collaborated with OPPO to create a digital film for the brand’s newly launched premium smartphone - The OPPO Reno 8T.
Through the launch of this smartphone, OPPO positioned Reno 8T as a premium offering in the mid-range segment, making the Reno 8T ‘A Step Above’ the other offerings in this range.
The quirky campaign was conceptualized with the objective to drive high awareness among the audience about OPPO’s latest launch on both digital and traditional mediums. The sole purpose of this campaign was to highlight its major features in an innovative manner in order to establish the Reno 8T as fully loaded and the most accessible Reno. The new campaign of Reno entices the audiences to ‘upgrade’ and be the first buyers of the Reno series. The outcome has seen an outrage in the media with its captivating storytelling which created a bigger impression amongst the audience.
Manav Parekh, executive creative director, OML Entertainment, said, “Ask any creative and they’ll tell you this, having brave clients like OPPO is half the battle won. It was a great experience to work with the team and bring to life the ‘A Step Above’ campaign for OPPO Reno 8T. It is a simple idea that worked beautifully across the three phases. The main film’s narrative, its pacing, and of course, Ranbir’s delivery took it to a whole new level. OPPO is a great brand and we at OML are excited to have collaborated with them again in writing another chapter of growth.”
Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, quoted, “OPPO embraces non-traditional marketing ideas that are bold with a narrative that weaves our product story seamlessly. The campaign for the OPPO Reno8T hit the perfect notes. OML answered the ‘time to upgrade’ brief with an outstanding idea that used Ranbir Kapoor cleverly both as a cultural icon and a damn good actor! The scale of the earned media reach is a testimony to a campaign idea that is ‘A Step Above’.”