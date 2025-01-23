Oreo teams up with Pokémon for a limited-edition range

Mondelez India, the maker of Oreo has announced the launch of the limited-edition Pokémon range. Oreo has partnered with Pokémon to offer cookies with unique Pokémon designs. Oreo introduces a special-edition yellow cookie which will also feature 16 Pokémon. The collaboration includes a digital campaign for fans to collect the designs.

“This collaboration is all about creating magical moments that bring families closer, spark excitement, and offer something truly memorable for everyone," said Nitin Saini, vice president of marketing, Mondelez India. “Oreo has always been at the heart of joyful rituals, and by teaming up with Pokémon, we’re not only offering an exciting collectible experience but we’re also bringing a sense of nostalgia for everyone who grew up with Pokémon.This shared love for Pokémon across generations creates a unique bonding experience, where families can come together over the thrill of discovery, fun and play. It’s a playful emotional journey that unites the world of Oreo and Pokémon in the most exciting way possible.”

Consumers can scan the QR code on Oreo packs to access a digital world where they can create a Pokémon-themed avatar and collect 16 designs. Scanning cookies unlocks new Pokémon, avatar features, and prizes, including a trip to Japan. Larger Oreo packs (Rs 88 onwards) include Pokémon photo cards, while Rs 20 packs contain collectible Pokémon stickers.

This initiative was put together by Dream Theatre, one of the representative agencies of The Pokémon Company in India. “We are delighted to bring together two all-time favourites – Oreo and Pokémon– to create a standout experience for fans across ages, and endless hours of play, making it a truly meaningful campaign”, said Jiggy George, founder and CEO of Dream Theatre.

Susumu Fukunaga, corporate officer at The Pokémon Company said, “We are thrilled to see Pokémon featured on Oreo cookies. This campaign will take Pokémon to fans of both brands all across the country. Customers will enjoy a fun, surprise element of finding out which Pokémon cookies are included in the pack they purchase. We hope that this playful experience will delight our existing fans and help us connect with new audiences as well.”

From Mondelez India’s media agency, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer, and office head – Wavemaker India added, “Our approach was to create a dynamic, multi-phase experience that mirrors the excitement of a Pokémon adventure. Be it access to exclusive packs, enabling fans to collect, compete for rewards, each media placement of the campaign is carefully crafted to spark curiosity, build anticipation, and drive sustained engagement.”

The limited-edition Oreo Pokémon range is now available at retailers across India.