Our web traffic and leads went up 50 percent during the T20 World Cup advertising: Kinjal Shah, Kotak Mutual Fund

Speaking on the consumer trends that the industry is currently observing, Shah points out, "Consumers now consider the fact that returns on these investments are unpredictable because these are linked to the stock market. But at the same time, the longevity of the customer in staying invested has increased. The belief in the category is growing significantly, and as a result, the average time of investment is increasing. People are also willing to stay invested even if there is some degree of volatility in the market. The knee-jerk reactions to global events in the category are on a decline."