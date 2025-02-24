OYO clarifies as its 'God is everywhere, and so is OYO' ad faces heat

The Indian hospitality chain OYO is encountering backlash online due to its recent Hindi newspaper ad that reads, “Bhagwan har jagah hai aur OYO bhi” (God is everywhere, and so is OYO). There is widespread anger regarding the tagline employed by the company, leading to the trending hashtag #BoycottOYO across social media platforms.

Although the latter part of the ad explains the rationale behind the phrase, emphasising OYO’s presence in significant spiritual destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ajmer, Amritsar, Shirdi, Ujjain, and more, many consider it to be insensitive and disrespectful to connect God's omnipresence with OYO's wide-ranging presence.

Users expressed their outrage by sharing newspaper clippings of the ad, contending that likening a hospitality service to divinity was inappropriate. Others argued that it trivialised religious beliefs, noting that OYO is primarily perceived as a service for couples seeking intimacy.

In response to backlash from various segments of society, OYO has issued an official statement, saying, “Our intention behind the recent advertisement was to promote religious tourism in India, and not to hurt any religious sentiments.”

“We have immense respect for the diverse faiths and beliefs of our country and celebrate India’s rich spiritual traditions," it added.

The company is working to alter public perception of OYO, positioning it as a safer platform for families and solo travellers.

Last month, OYO revised its check in policy for partner hotels, beginning with Meerut. The new guidelines, effective this year, state that unmarried couples will no longer be permitted to check in.

In June 2024, the hospitality company launched a campaign aimed at challenging the stereotype that its hotels are inexpensive and predominantly frequented by couples for romantic encounters.