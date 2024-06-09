OYO's new ad busts ‘cheap love hotel' stereotype; highlights premium offerings

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This ad is conceptualised by Moonshot.
For the first time, multinational hospitality chain OYO is addressing the stereotype that its hotels are cheap and primarily used by couples for lovemaking. The company's new ad seeks to redefine this perception and showcase OYO as a provider of quality hospitality experiences.
The advertisement features a scenario where a son and his daughter-in-law inform their family that they have booked an OYO hotel for the weekend. The family reacts with shock, to which the son responds, “Let’s go together, we will have fun.” The scene then shifts to the OYO hotel, displaying a top-notch hospitality experience with quality check-in, spacious rooms, and all-day dining options.
