OYO's new campaign turns IPL match predictions into free stays and prizes

Nikhil Chaudhary, founder and CEO, Blank The Agency, said, “Creating something special during one the world’s most watched cricket leagues can be a little tricky as all the brands out there want to capitalize on this and capture the audience’s attention. With Free Stays League, we knew we wanted to take it away from the typical cricket ad and make it about regular people. The insight that people never truly say that they got something for free, but rather brag about getting it in different ways, hit home for us. Following Shark Tank, there has been a huge buzz around Ritesh Agarwal’s name, and we knew we had to leverage this. We are thrilled that team OYO shared our vision and supported us throughout.”