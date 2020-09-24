Oyo offers an alternative when WFH doesn’t work out

To work from home was a dream that, in reality, has proven otherwise. And it’s not only family members interrupting your work or meetings but there’s also the eardrum shattering noise from TV channels, the whistle from the pressure cooker, a shrill cry from a baby, or a meow from the kitty - homes are not meant for work. But, what do you do? Most offices are still shut and you can’t just waltz into a cafe, laptop in hand and work.