Pacific Tagore Garden assigns digital & print mandate to RepIndia

RepIndia will look to add a dimension of flair to the brand’s social media as well as offline media strategies
Pacific Tagore Garden will bank upon RepIndia’s creative expertise to meaningfully engage consumers on digital.
Pacific Tagore Garden with a grand presence in New Delhi – has tasked RepIndia with its digital advertising and print mandate. RepIndia will look to add a dimension of flair to the brand’s social media as well as offline media strategies with its nuanced understanding and experience of the shopping and digital landscape.
Established in 2011, Pacific Tagore Garden is spread across a lavish area of 6,00,000 sq. ft. and is renowned for providing a luxurious international shopping, dining, and entertainment experience to its patrons. As the mall slowly comes back to life in the new normal, it is now counting on RepIndia to multiply its brand-building efforts – both online and offline. This is another opportunity for RepIndia to bolster its repertoire of retail and entertainment brands – a segment in which the agency has built a solid reputation over the years.
Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Malls said, “We are delighted to join forces with the dynamic and experienced team at RepIndia for our digital mandate. Their innate understanding of retail and consumer behaviour is impressive, and we cannot wait to see what they have in store for the Pacific brand. Digital, especially, is vital to our efforts towards enhancing customer relationships and driving the brand story forward.”
Commenting on the win, Ashish Manchanda, vice president- client strategy, RepIndia, said: “We are thrilled to have found a complete vision match with Pacific Tagore Garden, and are excited to begin the journey as their 360-degree brand-building partners. Pacific’s ambition to deliver consumer-first experiences beyond the simple brick-and-mortar territory is exactly how it should be. The way people shop is changing radically. Now, it’s up to us to ensure that the brand leverages this paradigm shift with clutter-breaking creative and strategic forces – something that we are very confident about!”