Para-athlete Navdeep Singh steps into royal avatar in Glance’s new ad

Glance, a smart lock screen platform, announced a new campaign. This time, Glance has teamed up with Indian Paralympic athlete and javelin star, Navdeep Singh for its latest ‘I Glance, I Know’ campaign. In the film, Navdeep steps into a royal avatar to showcase how Glance makes staying informed effortless.

The campaign video takes viewers on a journey where tradition meets technology, as Navdeep Singh transforms into a modern-day maharaja. Navdeep engages audiences while highlighting Glance’s feature of turning every lock screen into a moment of discovery. The scenes feature quick exchanges with guards and a meeting with the queen, highlighting Glance-powered insights. The catchphrase “I Glance, I Know” connects entertainment with purpose for Gen Z and millennials.

Commenting on the campaign, Navdeep Singh, said, "Stepping into the role of a royal for the first time was a blast! This campaign let me bring out my fun side while staying true to who I am—someone who’s always up for a challenge and never afraid to try something new. Working with Glance was a natural fit because, just like me, it’s all about keeping things effortless and real, while still having a great time. ‘I Glance, I Know’ perfectly captures the vibe of staying updated without missing a beat."

He further said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my manager for his relentless support and belief in my journey. A special thanks to Team Navdeep Singh for their hard work and passion, which made this collaboration a reality. Together, we have created something that inspires, connects, and celebrates the human spirit.”

Bikash Chowdhury, chief marketing officer at Glance, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Navdeep Singh for this campaign. Navdeep’s inspiring journey and his ability to connect with millions through his resilience and determination make him an ideal partner for Glance. With our platform’s extensive reach of over 235 million users across the country, this campaign celebrates the joy of staying informed and engaged in real-time. At Glance, we believe that knowledge is empowering, and we aim to inspire users to explore the world with curiosity, confidence, and the power of a glance.”