Parachute Advansed unveils new TVC campaign to unveil their latest hair oil

The captivating storyline features two sisters engaging in a playful interaction and perfectly captures the essence of the product messaging. The film brings the emotional storyline alive through the loving and playful banter of the two sisters. The elder sister admires her younger sister, who is getting ready for her graduation and reminisces about her own college days and how beautiful she used to look. In a magical moment, the younger sister playfully places her luscious locks on the elder sister's head, and says, "What she is missing is the beautiful hair she used to have and hers just needs just a little extra care" The film concludes with the transformation of the elder sister's hair, brought about by using Parachute Advansed Sampoorna, as she graciously reciprocates by placing her beautiful hair on her younger sister's head, making her look even more beautiful..