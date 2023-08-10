Parachute Advansed unveils new TVC campaign to unveil their latest hair oil

The captivating storyline features two sisters engaging in a playful interaction and perfectly captures the essence of the product messaging.
Parachute Advansed, the hair nourishment brand by Marico Limited, launched a new TVC to announce the brand’s latest innovation in hair care - Parachute Advansed Sampoorna Hair Oil.
This breakthrough product combines the nourishing power of Coconut with five special herbs - Amla, Hibiscus, Aloe vera, Methi, and Curry Leaves, known for their exceptional hair benefits. Parachute Advansed Sampoorna hair oil is all set to revolutionize hair care in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, offering consumers the ultimate solution to maintain thick, long and black hair.
In line with the brand's commitment to providing individuals a route to attain beautiful hair, Parachute Advansed Sampoorna launched a heart-warming TVC that celebrates the joy of rediscovery.
The captivating storyline features two sisters engaging in a playful interaction and perfectly captures the essence of the product messaging. The film brings the emotional storyline alive through the loving and playful banter of the two sisters. The elder sister admires her younger sister, who is getting ready for her graduation and reminisces about her own college days and how beautiful she used to look. In a magical moment, the younger sister playfully places her luscious locks on the elder sister's head, and says, "What she is missing is the beautiful hair she used to have and hers just needs just a little extra care" The film concludes with the transformation of the elder sister's hair, brought about by using Parachute Advansed Sampoorna, as she graciously reciprocates by placing her beautiful hair on her younger sister's head, making her look even more beautiful..
Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited, shared her excitement about the TVC launch, stating, "At Marico, we take immense pride in creating products that truly make a difference in people's lives. The introduction of Parachute Advansed Sampoorna stands as a significant milestone in our hair care portfolio. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, hair needs that 'Extra Care' to stay beautiful and healthy, and that's exactly what Parachute Advansed Sampoorna provides by combining the nourishing power of Coconut with five exceptional herbs - Amla, Hibiscus, Aloe vera, Methi, and Curry Leaves. Through the powerful yet emotional narrative in the TVC, we aim to resonate with audiences, encouraging them to experience "Parachute Advansed Sanmpoorna to deliver hair that’s thick & long”.
The TVC will make its debut in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. With its engaging storyline and relatable characters, the TVC promises to resonate deeply with its intended audience.
Parachute Advansed Sampoorna is now available at all leading retail outlets across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Agency Name: Team WPP