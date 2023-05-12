Paradise Biryani awards its integrated media mandate to Havas Media Group India

As part of the mandate, the agency will drive the brand's media strategy across all offline and digital media channels.
Paradise Biryani, one of the leading biryani brands, founded in the year 1953 in Hyderabad, has appointed Havas Media Group India, the media expertise arm of Havas India, as its Media AOR.
The integrated mandate comprising offline and digital media duties will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram office and will be led by Roopali Sharma, president-North, Havas Media India alongside the able leadership of Uday Mohan, managing director, Havas Media India.
As part of the mandate, the agency will drive the brand's media strategy across all offline and digital media channels, aiding enhancement of the category leader’s presence and market penetration across the country.
Paradise Biryani, a name synonymous with authentic biryani, is seeking to further strengthen its positioning in key markets pan India by increasing visibility and reach among its target audience via strategic communication. Havas Media Group India will leverage its expertise to create a highly targeted strategy to resonate with Paradise Biryani’s constantly expanding audience base by amplifying the brand's messaging.
Talking about the association, Gautam Gupta, managing director and CEO, Paradise Food Court said, "For a much-loved brand such as Paradise Biryani, the strategy has to be extremely well thought through to tap into the pulse of our target audience. Havas Media Group India with its proven track record, in-depth market knowledge and media expertise stood out for us as the perfect media agency partners. We are certain that this association will enable us to meet our future goals and desired outcomes in a manner that is precise and strategic.”
"At Havas Media Group India, our core services are built on the grounds of creating meaningful solutions for our partners. We are delighted to lend our expertise to Paradise Biryani, a brand that has been catering to India’s love for authentic biryani for six decades. The key focus will be to leverage our robust media proficiency, helping the brand connect better with evolved consumer tastes and thereby build an even stronger brand presence and loyal audience base," said Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India.
Uday Mohan, managing director, Havas Media India, said, “Paradise Biryani is an iconic biryani brand. Designing customized solutions that fits the stature of such a brand requires skilled new age capabilities and market comprehension – a core competency of our team of professionals. Havas Media takes pride in partnering with the brand to deliver groundbreaking strategies to further strengthen Paradise Biryani’s extend and positioning across newer markets as they expand their footprint.”