Paree Sanitary Pads advocates for supportive workplaces for women in latest campaign

Sahil Dharia, founder and CEO of Soothe Healthcare, remarked on the launch "We are excited to introduce the #EaseHerWorkFlow campaign on Menstrual Hygiene Day. Our aim is to normalize and support menstruation in every aspect of life, especially the workplace. This campaign calls on society to take meaningful actions towards making menstruation a dignified experience for all women. By raising awareness and enhancing education, we can cultivate a society that truly understands and supports menstrual hygiene needs. We believe this initiative will pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable world for women."