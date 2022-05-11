Parle Magix lets a child’s imagination run riot in its latest TV campaign

Over the years, Parle Magix has evolved a language of its own to communicate with children. In fact, the brand is positioned as the child’s close confidante, a partner in crime, in a fun quirky way.

“A child’s imagination does not follow a pattern that is logical. They give a comical and bizarre twist to everyday situations that are often invisible to adults. This is the insight on which this campaign is built. It seeks to be relatable to a child and to entertain them.”, says Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products.