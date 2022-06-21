Parle provides a platform for open conversations this Father’s Day

Speaking on the campaign, Krishnarao Buddha - senior category head at Parle Products said, “In everyday life, we often talk about the love, dedication and sacrifice of mothers, but there is not much conversation around the love and sacrifice of fathers, which is equally dear to a child. Very few talk about fathers who go above and beyond for their children, that too, without being able to fully express themselves. A father is the most important man in a child’s life, yet the relationship dynamic makes children hesitant to communicate their love and appreciation to their fathers as easily as they would do their mothers. There is so much that we want to thank them for, but often don't.