Paw-some Diwali: OnePlus puts pets on speed dial this festive season

Well, it looks like OnePlus has decided to let the dogs out this Diwali! In a move that's sure to set tails wagging, the tech giant has unleashed its latest festive campaign, "Make It Special for Everyone." And boy, have they gone to the dogs—in a good way.

Advertisment

Forget merely reuniting human families on festivals, as OnePlus did in last year's #OneCelebration campaign for Diwali. This time, they've chosen to throw a bone to our four-legged friends, demonstrating that even smartphones can develop a fondness for furry companions. It's as if they've suddenly realised that pets exist, and—gasp!—people actually adore them. Who would've thought?

OnePlus's in-house marketing team developed the campaign, which features two films. The main film tells the tail—ahem, tale—of a family dog with a heart of gold and a penchant for, shall we say, "redistribute wealth." This canine Robin Hood swipes festive goodies from his cushy home to share with his less fortunate furry friends on the streets.

But wait, there's more! A second film, waiting in the wings, promises to add a dash of whisker-twitching humour. It features a young couple who, in a twist that absolutely everyone saw coming (wink, wink), gift each other identical OnePlus Nord 4 devices. The real star of this show, however, is their cat, who apparently has expensive taste and an eye for the latest tech. Watch out, folks - your feline friend might just swipe your credit card for the next OnePlus release!

Of course, OnePlus isn't the only brand to realise that pets are the real superstars. Earlier this year, Zomato pulled at our heartstrings with their Lohri campaign, featuring a Punjabi family welcoming their newest member, "Tingu."

Plot twist: Tingu's not a baby, but an adorable pup celebrating his first Lohri. In the world of advertising, it seems every day is going to the dogs—and cats, for that matter. And honestly? We're not complaining!

The OnePlus campaign's theme, #MakeItSpecial, aims to highlight how small acts of kindness can make a big difference. It's a sweet sentiment that's as warm and fuzzy as a puppy's belly. Next, one almost expects to see a smartphone-wielding Santa Paws distributing OnePlus devices to good little boys, girls, and pets. (If OnePlus is reading this, you're welcome for the idea!)

So, as Diwali approaches and you find yourself contemplating how to make the festival of lights truly special, remember: OnePlus wants you to think of everyone—including those with fur, four legs, and a tendency to chew on your favourite shoes. Whether you're looking to surprise your family, impress your tech-obsessed cat, or simply want to feel good about yourself while buying a new gadget, just don't be surprised if your dog starts eyeing up your new OnePlus 12—after all, they've seen the advert too.