PayNearby celebrates Retailers’ Day with ‘Nayi Uunchai Ki Zidd’ campaign

PayNearby celebrated ‘Retail Employees’ Day’ on the 12th of December, 2022. With its ‘Pehchaan ID’ and ‘Nayi Uunchai Ki Zidd’ campaigns, the company looks to recognize, acknowledge and applaud the efforts of every neighborhood retailer in the country.
Retail Employees’ Day aims at creating awareness and empathy for the substantial role and value retailers add to the daily lives of their customers by offering convenience. And, in sync with the spirit of this day, is PayNearby’s ‘Pehchaan ID’ campaign.
The campaign is designed to appreciate their efforts, the campaign aims to help PayNearby’s 50+ lakh retailers give their businesses a digital identity.
This digital ID will highlight the service the merchants deliver, such as banking, insurance, travel, etc., and also gives them a star basis the number for years they are offering this service.
Pehchaan ID is a stamp of trust which gives retailers the motivation to continue their dedication and replicate their best practices for sustainable development across Bharat. Retailers can use this ID to inform new and existing customers about the services they offer and thus, grow their businesses. This ID can also be shared with customers via various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook and more.
The campaign is a montage of how retailers have taken up additional services at their stores to serve their customers better and bring scalable and sustainable social change in their catchments. It highlights how retailers are enabling services like cash withdrawal, remittance, PAN card issuance, customer savings account, insurance, bill payment & recharges and many more through their stores. Thanks to this, anyone can avail essential banking services at a nearby store without requiring to travel long distances to reach a financial institution or an ATM.
Speaking on the campaign, Jayatri Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, PayNearby, said, “At PayNearby, we are committed to creating an inclusive society and a strong nation. For this to happen, our retailers need to be empowered so that they have all tools necessary to build the nation ground-up. They are the ones who are defining and shaping the local communities and are holding the economic fabric of this country together. ‘Pehchaan ID is a symbol of trust for our heroes who are serving the country with their never-ending ‘Nayi Uunchai Ki Zidd’. They are the ones who are inspiring the transformation in financial behavior at the last mile. We acknowledge the hard work our retail partners are putting in to go beyond the call of duty to make India a progressive nation.”
Speaking on the occasion, Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said, “Retail employees consistently cater to the needs of millions of customers every year, and that too, with a smile. This Retailers’ Day, we are celebrating those who are setting an example and helping the nation stay future-forward and inclusive. Our campaign salutes the retailers who are contributing to the “One Nation, One Service” ideology. We are grateful to be associated with these changemakers. Zidd Aage Badhne Ki.”