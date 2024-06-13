Pepsi and friends are making a play for your munchies; ready to sip?

Mehta also weighs the pros and cons, saying, "The pros are that when people crave these foods, the beverage gets a free ride. The cons might be limiting stand-alone consumption or with other foods. These are usually one-off campaigns, not a shift in product positioning. 'Thanda matlab Coca-Cola' is a long-term positioning, whereas Thums Up and Pizza is a campaign idea. Once the subconscious connection is made, it can lead to significant sales growth."