Pepsi celebrates Airtel partnership with a quirky Film

The light humoured TVC opens at a basketball practice, where a girl cheekily says hello to a boy. The boy is convinced that the girl loves him because she had asked him to recharge her talk time. However, his friend, who is sitting beside him cheekily asks – if she truly loves you, then who is she talking to and spending the talk time on? The question gives the boy a reality check, however, his friend hands him a chilled bottle of Pepsi® to calm him down. Seeing the Airtel recharge discount offer on the Pepsi® bottle leaves the boy puzzled, to which his friend smartly responds that the next time you recharge her phone it will hurt you less as you can use redeemable discount coupons that come with every Pepsi® bottle. Both look at each other, smile and take another sip of the Pepsi® with SWAG.