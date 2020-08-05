PepsiCo extends Lay's gratitude campaign

The chips brand has now roped in short-form video content creators, who will share their creative renditions of the brand's campaign ode.
Lay's, the chips brand from PepsiCo, is on a gratitude spree as part of its #Heartwork campaign that intends to thank everyone who's doing their bid to bring joy to consumers across India.
As an extension of the campaign, Lay's has now roped in popular short-form video content creators, who will showcase their talent through creative renditions of the campaign ode.
Some of these stars include Jaydeep Gohil. a.k.a Hydroman, India's first underwater dancer; Avneet Kaur, a budding reality TV star and actor; and Yuvraj Singh, a.k.a Baba Jackson, a popular dance sensation who is much-admired for his imitation of Michael Jackson’s moves.
Lay's also got leading singers and artistes, including Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill, Dhvani Bhanushali, B-Praak and Shehnaaz Gill, to share their renditions of the #Heartwork ode.
Commenting on the partnership, Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “We recognise the power of talented creators who bring differentiated content and formats to seamlessly connect, entertain and engage with the consumers.”
“The #Heartwork campaign has touched millions of people across the country through authentic storytelling. In the recent leg of the campaign, we wanted to reach out to a pool of talented content creators, who are constantly engaging and entertaining their audiences through their creative brilliance. We are glad to work with such creators and believe their talent will take them places, irrespective of the platform they chose to be on.”
Earlier, Lay's shared a series of images where it thanked different brands for all their work during these hard times. And, back in June, it had released an ad to thank those workers who've toiled hard during lockdown without seeking any praise.