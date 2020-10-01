PharmEasy's new ads take on WFH woes

These include the likes of mountains of dirty dishes, noisy Zoom calls, and needlessly complicated DIY projects.
Household chores are more complicated than ordering from PharmEasy, says this new campaign. COVID-19 has forced many of us to adjust to life within the confines of our homes, which has, in itself, brought forth numerous challenges. In such testing times, PharmEasy brings you an easy and quick solution to one of the most primary needs – healthcare.
PharmEasy, a leading online medical and healthcare app, has launched a new campaign which reiterates the ease of ordering medicines with its platform, especially in today’s times. The multimedia campaign, which has been conceptualised and created by Leo Burnett India, will be running throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) currently on in the UAE.
The films are easily relatable as they show how work from home (WFH) has created its own set of challenges, be it finding a peaceful corner to work, handling a long list of chores, or generally getting things done around the house without external help.
Speaking about the campaign, Saumil Parekh, VP marketing at PharmEasy, said, “Our customers are always at the centre of all our efforts. Our biggest aim has always been delivering affordable healthcare to their doorstep, and more so now, amid the ongoing pandemic. With social distancing still being of utmost importance and most of us finding ourselves under time and resource constraints owing to the changes in our lifestyles, we are all struggling to strike a balance in our day to day lives."
He added that with the new campaign, “we wanted to encourage our audience to ‘Take It Easy’ and order their healthcare essentials online from PharmEasy. Thus, saving on their time, money and the needless stress of stepping out to get medicines.”
Said Vikram Pandey, NCD, Leo Burnett, “While a lot of brands are talking about their products and services in the context of COVID, most of them have taken a warm and fuzzy angle. Keeping in line with PharmEasy’s humorous brand tone, we came up with a wicked take that pokes fun at the current scenario. Each commercial draws an example from something most of us are going through and exaggerates it. Needless to say, we had a blast creating these.”
It's interesting to note how the online medicine delivery sector in India is in a transformative stage. PharmEasy, as a company, has been advertising its discount and convenience offerings, but the category's relevance is at its forefront now. More so with the COVID-induced lockdown in India and this category being classified as an 'essential' business.
Apps that also offer online medical consultations (such as MediBuddy) have been active on the advertising front. It's worth noting that Amazon recently announced that it will enter the e-commerce medicine delivery space.
As e-commerce giants, like Amazon, already possess muscle in the form of delivery and supply logistics, it remains to be seen whether Amazon's brand name will prevail over other players in the online pharmacy delivery space (such as 1MG, Medlife, Practo and so on) who specialise in this service.
