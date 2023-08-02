Philips Avent collaborates with Neha Dhupia and Freedom to Feed for World Breastfeeding Week 2023

As part of this campaign, 'Freedom to Feed,' led by Neha Dhupia, will host a series of LIVE conversations featuring celebrities and new moms like Bipasha Basu, Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza, and more.
In honor of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, Philips Avent has joined forces with renowned actress and mother, Neha Dhupia, and her parenting initiative, Freedom to Feed.
This collaboration aims to destigmatize conversations around breastfeeding and provide meaningful support to women on their breastfeeding journey. Building on the success of their previous campaigns, Philips Avent is dedicated to empowering new mothers in their breastfeeding journey through the partnership with Neha Dhupia.
As part of this meaningful campaign, 'Freedom to Feed,' led by Neha Dhupia, will host a series of LIVE conversations featuring celebrities and new moms like Bipasha Basu, Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza, and top Indian influencer and content creator, Masoom Minawala and Deepali Agarwal Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent and lactation consultant Dr. Shagufta Parveen. These conversations will serve to normalize discussions around breastfeeding and provide valuable insights into the challenges and joys that come with motherhood.
The campaign will culminate in a grand gala event in Mumbai on August 7, where distinguished mothers such as Soha Ali Khan, renowned journalist Faye D’Souza, Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat and Philips spokesperson, Deepali Agarwal will join a panel discussion moderated by Neha Dhupia. The event will put the spotlight on the breastfeeding journey of new moms, highlighting the obstacles they face and shedding light on ways to provide them with meaningful support.
Speaking on the initiative, Deepali Agarwal, head, personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "At Philips Avent, we understand that breastfeeding is a pivotal moment in every new mother's life. However, we also acknowledge the challenges and uncertainties that come with it. We are dedicated to placing mothers, babies, and their well-being at the forefront of all our endeavors. Through this initiative, we aim to destigmatize conversations around baby feeding, empowering more mothers to #BreastfeedTheirWay with Philips Avent."
Neha Dhupia, an accomplished actor, and mother of two, shared her excitement about the campaign, saying, "To support and highlight the issues breastfeeding mothers face, I created Freedom to Feed, my own endeavor to support breastfeeding mothers in India. This year, I am thrilled to take the conversation around breastfeeding to more mothers with an incredible panel of inspiring women. Together, we seek to normalize discussions around breastfeeding and parenting. The partnership with Philips Avent, who shares the same belief in supporting the cause of breastfeeding and parenting, makes this initiative truly significant."
The collaboration between Philips Avent and Neha Dhupia's Freedom to Feed is set to make a profound impact during World Breastfeeding Week 2023. By bringing together influential voices and inspiring women, the campaign seeks to break the stigma around breastfeeding and create a nurturing environment for new mothers. Together, they are taking a significant step towards empowering and supporting new moms across the nation in their breastfeeding journey.