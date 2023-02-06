Philips Domestic Appliances launches Valentine’s Day campaign #TasteOfLove

The campaign narrative is based on a simple question, what shape is the heart of your Valentine made of?
Philips Domestic Appliances has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign - #TasteOfLove. The campaign narrative is based on a simple question, what shape is the heart of your Valentine made of? The thought simply is that for Indians, love and love for food almost go hand in hand, and this Valentine’s Day, Philips Domestic Appliances wants people to find out what food will make its way to the heart of their loved one.
Commenting on the campaign, Pooja Baid, marketing head, Philips Domestic Appliances said, “At Philips Domestic Appliances, we always think consumer-first and understand their needs & preferences. That’s why we understand the strong connection between love and food in India. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we are excited to launch our #TasteOfLove campaign which inspires people to use cooking as an expression of love and encourages them to put in that extra effort and cook something special for their beloved. The idea is to step away from the norms and prepare dishes that will touch your loved ones’ heart. A simple, personalized gesture can go a long way and we hope that this campaign and Philips range of kitchen appliances allows our consumers to make this day & month of love, even more special.”
The brand kick started it campaign with a print ad with the headline, “Is her heart pizza-shaped?” catching the reader’s attention, and the body copy puts up an adorable narrative urging people to put in that extra effort and cook something for their Valentine in an inclusive way. “Make, not buy. Roll your sleeves up and marinate your love in spices and mix condiments that your partner’s soul craves for.” said a line from the ad.
Apart part of the campaign, Philips Domestic Appliances has also introduced a month-long offer valid across its Kitchen Appliances Category. Buyers will get movie vouchers worth ₹500 for every Philips kitchen appliance they buy in the month of February.
The brand has rolled out a print campaign across major publications to promote the offer with a heart-warming message urging people to cook for their Valentine. It has also been activated on digital, social, and eCommerce platforms, as well as brought to life at shop front through point of sales material (POSM).
Campaign Creative Agency: Kreativ Street