Philips Domestic Appliances launches Valentine’s Day campaign #TasteOfLove

Commenting on the campaign, Pooja Baid, marketing head, Philips Domestic Appliances said, “At Philips Domestic Appliances, we always think consumer-first and understand their needs & preferences. That’s why we understand the strong connection between love and food in India. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we are excited to launch our #TasteOfLove campaign which inspires people to use cooking as an expression of love and encourages them to put in that extra effort and cook something special for their beloved. The idea is to step away from the norms and prepare dishes that will touch your loved ones’ heart. A simple, personalized gesture can go a long way and we hope that this campaign and Philips range of kitchen appliances allows our consumers to make this day & month of love, even more special.”