Philips introduces a new festive campaign #HowIndiaCelebrates

The brand is focusing on two crucial touch points. It aims to display versatile features and the ease of use of its grooming products. It also emphasises how grooming plays a vital role in enhancing one's appearance and contributing to a sense of self-assurance and pride during important cultural gatherings. Collectively, it encourages women to confidently embrace their own sense of style in this journey, while Philips helps them achieve that with technology that actively cares for their hair.