Philips introduces a new festive campaign #HowIndiaCelebrates

The brand has partnered with Voxxy Media and onboarded influencers including Sonia Joshi, Sanna Thakur and Shravya Jamwal.
Philips India has initiated its latest festive campaign, #HowIndiaCelebrates, a celebration of the multitude of ways in which India commemorates its rich tapestry of festivals, emphasising the integral role of Philips products in creating some iconic looks this season.
The campaign centres around embracing the multitude of hair types while showcasing the cultural vibrance of every individual. The brand has collaborated with prominent lifestyle influencers across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Kerala, and Udaipur to celebrate the cultural diversity of the nation. It highlights the versatility of the range of grooming products, empowering its audiences to express their style.
The brand is focusing on two crucial touch points. It aims to display versatile features and the ease of use of its grooming products. It also emphasises how grooming plays a vital role in enhancing one's appearance and contributing to a sense of self-assurance and pride during important cultural gatherings. Collectively, it encourages women to confidently embrace their own sense of style in this journey, while Philips helps them achieve that with technology that actively cares for their hair.
The campaign is live on across Philips’ social media channels of Philips India, involving prominent lifestyle bloggers such as Shubhna Agarwal, Aashi Sahni, Disha Goyal, Shreya Arora, Priya Ahuja, Sweety Yadav and Gurishq.
Commenting on the new campaign, Deepali Agarwal, business head, personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, stated, “We are excited to announce the launch of our festive campaign #HowIndiaCelebrates featuring tailored styling and grooming products. Philips partners with regional hair stylists, experts and influencers, blending efforts across online and offline channels and maintaining a strong presence in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Through this initiative, we harness the influence of India’s prominent fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and parenting influencers, amassing a collective audience of over 6 million.”