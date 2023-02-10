Philips' showcases its hair straightening range with a new campaign #YourHairYourWay featuring Alia Bhatt

The campaign builds the key message through a few different films, each starting with the spotlight on Alia Bhatt featuring ‘Alia wala straight hair’ and moving on to feature different women from various walks of life with their individual hairstyles which reflect their own personality and sense of style. It talks about a range of hair styling occasions right from busy Monday mornings to fun weddings of the BFF or vacations, relevant to different kinds of women whether students, working women or homemakers. And the Philips hair straightening range with CareEnhance Technology, which includes a wide range of different hair straightening irons and hair straightening brushes, is presented as the go-to solution for any kind of hair styling with care. The main theme that runs through the film is that different kinds of styles can be achieved for different kinds of hair with the Philips straightening range with the assurance that Philips technology actively cares for hair as you style, thus helping you style without the worry of damage.