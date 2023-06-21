As some customers graciously disclose their phone numbers at his behest, a peculiar phenomenon takes hold. Suddenly, their phones become a gateway to a deluge of unsolicited calls, each one offering assistance, tailored to their unique needs. Strikingly, the callers seem privy to the very items these shoppers seek to purchase. Intrigued, annoyed, and slightly perplexed, the shoppers converge upon the concierge, their emotions running high. Little did they know, this was all part of a consumer message.