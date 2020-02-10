PLAY brings on board The Rethink Company as its creative brand partner

Gurgaon based tech start-up PLAY has appointed the recently formed brand and communications company, The Rethink Company as its integrated creative development partner. PLAY recently launched smart wearables and audio technology products.
Welcoming the new agency on board, Sandeep Banga, CEO – PLAY said: “PLAY is a personalized tech ecosystem for young people who lead digital lives. They know what they are seeking and are focused on finding enriching product experiences and not just price-led devices. PLAY, as a brand, is our journey to inspire these young people to lead active lives. And we are delighted to onboard The Rethink Company as our creative agency at the very start of this journey”. Together, we are confident, we will be able to inspire our consumers to adopt our ‘Digital Active wear’.”
Delighted at the appointment, the agency’s Founder and CEO, Nirmalya Sen said: “There is nothing more exciting than helping lay the foundation of a brand. And to be able to create something new for ambitious young people is twice as much fun and fulfilling. We can’t thank Sandeep and the entire team at PLAY enough for placing their faith in The Rethink Company.”
PLAY is a technology company that enables IoT devices in active wear and home automation vertical. With a rich and in-house R&D team, it aims to make extremely functional, high-quality products and back them with unparalleled after-sales service. PLAY visions to bring delight to the everyday routine experiences of their customers.