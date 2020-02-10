PLAY brings on board The Rethink Company as its creative brand partner

Welcoming the new agency on board, Sandeep Banga, CEO – PLAY said: “PLAY is a personalized tech ecosystem for young people who lead digital lives. They know what they are seeking and are focused on finding enriching product experiences and not just price-led devices. PLAY, as a brand, is our journey to inspire these young people to lead active lives. And we are delighted to onboard The Rethink Company as our creative agency at the very start of this journey”. Together, we are confident, we will be able to inspire our consumers to adopt our ‘Digital Active wear’.”