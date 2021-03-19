POCO unveils its new identity in a quirky campaign by DDB Mudra

Speaking on the campaign, Vishnu Srivastav, Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group said, “The effort was to differentiate POCO clearly in the minds of the youth. Somewhere along the way we heard from consumers that POCO must be mad to give such features at such a price. So, we wanted to celebrate this mad spirit in our own way with work that’s both eccentric and entertaining.”

The #MadeForMad campaign is live on social media.