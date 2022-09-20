Porter launches festive campaign ‘Celebration Aapka, Delivery Hamari’

Speaking on the campaign, Mohit Rathi, AVP, Growth & Marketing, Porter said, “Being committed to trust and quality for over 8 years, Porter aims to reach out to consumers with the best of its service. As the nation is getting into the festive mood with all the upcoming celebrations, Porter will support the values that resonate with people from every region across the country. As we say, our promise to all our consumers is simple, with Porter, you can deliver anything, anywhere, anytime - Porter hai, ho jayega.”