Porter unveils its brand campaign ‘Delivery Hai? Ho Jayega’

The digital film depicts the everyday scenario of delivery procedure featuring quintessential consumer categories. The film highlights that whether it is a single spoon or a whole bunch of utensils, a teddy bear in a scooter or the scooter itself – purchasing anything with no hesitation comes along with Porter’s service. Entrepreneurs & individuals dealing with heavy items like mattresses or delicate ones like ceramic and glass products can rely on Porter’s service to deliver the consignment. The campaign showcases the heartfelt experience by the consumers using Porter service to send anything, anywhere, anytime with just two words of assurance #HoJayega.