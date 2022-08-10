Porter unveils its brand campaign ‘Delivery Hai? Ho Jayega’

The digital film depicts the everyday scenario of delivery procedure featuring quintessential consumer categories.
Do you remember those incidents where you forgot your friends’ birthday gift at your office desk? Ever worried how to deliver the consignment to your customer safely and on time, or have the forgotten lunch picked up from your home.
Porter has a solution to all your uncertainty, skepticism and hassle on delivering your products to the destination in an affordable, timely and seamless manner. The largest marketplace in India for intracity logistics, Porter, has launched its first brand campaign ‘Delivery Hai? Ho Jayega’ that addresses the concerns related to shipment of items and assures its best service for consumer’s convenience.
Porter has serviced over 80 lakh customers by providing them easy delivery solutions, while also offering a guaranteed economical, safe & hassle-free service. The Delivery Hai? Ho Jayega campaign reinforces Porter’s commitment towards trust, quality, along with its large range of services. With the campaign, Porter intends to emphasize on its large fleet of vehicles, including 2 wheelers and LCVs and establish the brand as an integrated delivery solution and emerge as a one-stop solution for delivery for its customers.
Talking about the ‘Ho Jayega’ campaign, Pranav Goel, co-founder & CEO, Porter said, “It has been 8 years since we started our journey to ensure seamless delivery for our consumers. Starting off with just trucks, we have expanded our mode of delivery with tempos, two-wheelers and EVs. Our promise to all our consumers is simple, with Porter, you can deliver anything, anywhere, anytime. Porter hai, ho jayega!”
Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide added, “We wanted to show Porter’s capabilities, its ubiquity, and its range. We were sure that this film should be unique, entertaining, and fun-filled rather than a typical product film. Hence, we thought of creating this film as an entertaining one with the embedded brand promise. Ho Jayega is a simple yet powerful promise that very much lives in culture, and more than anything else, this as an expression best captured Porter’s intent.”
The digital film depicts the everyday scenario of delivery procedure featuring quintessential consumer categories. The film highlights that whether it is a single spoon or a whole bunch of utensils, a teddy bear in a scooter or the scooter itself – purchasing anything with no hesitation comes along with Porter’s service. Entrepreneurs & individuals dealing with heavy items like mattresses or delicate ones like ceramic and glass products can rely on Porter’s service to deliver the consignment. The campaign showcases the heartfelt experience by the consumers using Porter service to send anything, anywhere, anytime with just two words of assurance #HoJayega.
The campaign conceptualized and created by 22feet Tribal Worldwide and produced by Equinox Production, will be promoted across digital and social platforms, through OOH and truck/auto along with some future promotion in Print media. The campaign is targeted to the age group of 25 – 60, SMEs, microenterprises and owners or primary decision makers of logistics needs. Porter will also run an extension activity of the campaign titled ‘Heroes of Ho Jayega’ featuring the noteworthy driver-partners for their tremendous support and professionalism.