Porter's latest campaign spotlights cricket fans' superstitions and support for the Indian Team

Talking about the campaign, Drishti, copy supervisor, Punt Creative said, “The World Cup is an exciting opportunity for any brand to generate brand love. To do that for Porter, we had two motivations: the first being Porter’s commitment to deliver anything, anywhere, anytime that gave us a chance to let our thoughts run wild, and the second, the real stories of cricket fans that would help us stand out amidst the many ads played during the break. Owing to the format, each film was written with the short duration in mind, based on a deep-rooted insight that came from knowing, observing or being fans of the sport ourselves.”