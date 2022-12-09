Pottery Barn partners with Deepika Padukone

As a leader in the home furnishings industry, Pottery Barn is known for sustainability, service and providing quality products that are crafted to last. From helping to restore forests to creating healthier homes, the brand is on a mission to design products that make a difference at home and beyond. To date, the brand offers a range of responsibly made products that are good for people and good for the planet—from Fair Trade Certified™ craftsmanship, recycled materials, responsibly sourced cotton, to wood furniture collections that are FSC-certified (Forest Stewardship Council) supporting forest ecosystems worldwide.