PRAG bags 360-degree communication mandate for Digital India Corporation and National E-Governance Division

Public Relations and Advocacy Group (PRAG), a Gurugram based start-up has bagged the mandate of social media and Public Relations management for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India's Digital India Corporation (DIC) and National E-Governance Division (NEGD). As part of the significant win for PRAG, the agency will be responsible for social media handling, Public Relations, Video making, Creative designing and SEO. The Branding agency will also be responsible for planning and executing new digital and traditional media initiatives for the organization. The agency had handled multiple projects for the Government of India and State governments.

Digital India Corporation is a not-for-profit Company set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India. Digital India Corporation (DIC) leads and guides in realizing the vision, objectives and goals of PM Narendra Modi's flagship Digital India program.

NeGD has been playing a pivotal role in supporting the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology in Programme Management and implementation of e-Governance Projects and initiatives undertaken by Ministries/ Departments, both at the Central and State levels.

The 3-year young Start-up has unique work culture and advocating menstrual leave for working women since their inception. At that time, they were probably the first company in India to have such an arrangement. Even now, they are the only company in the entire North India who have such a policy regarding its women employees. To champion the cause of the Female Menstruation Bill, 2017, They had have helped then MP from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering in drafting the policy. And, Also Organised multiple roundtable discussions to advocate the cause.

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Gautam, Founder and CEO, PRAG, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to partner with DIC and NEGD on their mission to fulfill PM Modi's vision of Digital India. Designing campaigns, handling social media, and marketing digital ideas into into traditional arenas has been one of our USP from the very beginning. We are hopeful of lifting it further up with this association.

Ever since its foundation, Digital India Campaign has been instrumental in bridging the huge digital divide across different parts of the country as well as within the government administration. To be able to partner with them in their endeavours is a dream for many of us and we are happy that we are living up that dream."

Attributing this to their employees, Mr. Gautam said, "We have been able to undertake and execute big works because of our passionate team at PRAG. They are not just a source of our professional expertise but have also been a guiding light in coming up with new ideas and initiatives"

"Our menstruation leave policy is also a brainchild of our team effort and the impact it had on productivity is beyond quantification. We are hopeful that this association too will lead to many such brave and new ideas", he added.