PRAG bags social media mandate for Women and Child Development Corporation, Govt. of Bihar

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency’s Gurugram office.
Taking another big stride in their mission to empower women, Public Relations and Advocacy Group (PRAG), a Gurugram based start-up will now manage all the social media activity for Women and child development corporation (WCDC), Govt. of Bihar. As per the mandate the scope of work includes planning and executing new digital and traditional media initiatives, and social media campaign across all social media platforms. In the past, the agency has also handled multiple projects for the Government of India and State governments.
WCDC, Bihar is a registered Organization under Societies Registration Act, 1860 which is working under the Department of Social Welfare, Government ofBihar.It is the nodal agency for implementing women and child development programmes of the State and PRAG will be responsible for social media handling, Video making, Creative designing and SEO for the organization.
"We, at PRAG, believe that every woman has the right to rest and hence, we are one of the very few organizations which has made menstrual leaves mandatory and paid.To stand together with WCDC, Bihar – an organization from a state which first legalized period leaves - gives us immense pleasure because just like them we are working for the social, economic, and political empowerment of women and children,” Gaurav Gautam, Founder and CEO, PRAG said.