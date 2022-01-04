PRAG bags social media mandate for Women and Child Development Corporation, Govt. of Bihar

"We, at PRAG, believe that every woman has the right to rest and hence, we are one of the very few organizations which has made menstrual leaves mandatory and paid.To stand together with WCDC, Bihar – an organization from a state which first legalized period leaves - gives us immense pleasure because just like them we are working for the social, economic, and political empowerment of women and children,” Gaurav Gautam, Founder and CEO, PRAG said.