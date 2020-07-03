Prince Pipes ropes in Akshay Kumar, for its newly launched Water Tank segment

The actor will also continue to be the brand ambassador for the company’s piping business.
Prince Pipes and Fittings(PPFL), integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturers, today announced that leading actor Akshay Kumar will represent the company as brand ambassador for its recently launched water tanks segment. In present times, when health is of primary concern, the association will provide even more impetus to the company’s vision by capitalising on Akshay’s tremendous brand recall to reinforce the brand values of Prince Pipes centering on trust, quality and high value. The actor will also continue to be the brand ambassador for the company’s piping business.
Akshay Kumar said, “Enduring relationships must be cherished and valued. I am very happy to be associating with Prince Pipes once again and to continue the work we have done so far for a very important cause. This association reflects our common belief in trust, quality and value and I surely look forward to the journey ahead.”
Commenting on the announcement Parag Chheda, executive director of Prince Pipes and Fittings , said, “Akshay has been the brand ambassador for Prince Pipes since 2018 and we are delighted to extend this association with him and work with him for the new water tank segment, which is expected to grow at a high pace. He has been an integral influencer of several Indian social issues and the Prince Pipes brand portfolio resonates very well with Akshay’s ability to reach out to our industry participants across India, especially in Tier 2/3 regions and hyper local domains. With a 30 year legacy in manufacturing high quality water piping and now storage systems for a whole gamut of applications, our brand stands for expertise, trust, quality and high value, which are also true to Akshay.”