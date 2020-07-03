Prince Pipes ropes in Akshay Kumar, for its newly launched Water Tank segment

Commenting on the announcement Parag Chheda, executive director of Prince Pipes and Fittings , said, “Akshay has been the brand ambassador for Prince Pipes since 2018 and we are delighted to extend this association with him and work with him for the new water tank segment, which is expected to grow at a high pace. He has been an integral influencer of several Indian social issues and the Prince Pipes brand portfolio resonates very well with Akshay’s ability to reach out to our industry participants across India, especially in Tier 2/3 regions and hyper local domains. With a 30 year legacy in manufacturing high quality water piping and now storage systems for a whole gamut of applications, our brand stands for expertise, trust, quality and high value, which are also true to Akshay.”