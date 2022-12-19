Probus Insurance Broker launches its first ad campaign starring Hrithik Roshan

The brand new ad campaign will be promoted through TV, digital platforms including OTTs, theaters, out-of-home advertisements etc.
Probus Insurance Broker has launched its first digital ad campaign with their brand ambassador, Hrithik Roshan.
The campaign ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi’ launched via its TVC takes inspiration from Insurance Advisors (PosP) who play the role of a friend – Saathi, and also a guide - Saarthi in every decision of a client’s decision-making journey.
The campaign portrays the promise of Probus to its policyholders through Hrithik Roshan’s emotional claim – “Policy Dilaane Se, Claim Dilaane Tak - Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi.”
The TVC portrays various characters who are advised by Hrithik Roshan to get insurance from a Probus partner. The superstar highlights the contribution of thousands of Insurance Advisors (PosP) associated with the brand and reassures viewers of Probus’ value in the lives of their millions of customers.
The campaign comprises two TVCs, one of which tells the life story of a man who has lived through many uncertainties and hardships and has finally purchased his own home. While the Probus PosP advises him to insure his house, Hrithik Roshan walks in and makes him see the gravity of taking insurance from a reliable and trustworthy company like Probus. An average Indian finds it very difficult to achieve complete financial wellness without the help of proper support from a well-wisher or a friend who can be trusted. With this thought at the centre, Probus has consistently kept its Insurance Advisor (PosP) at the core of its business model. Only this time, Hrithik Roshan highlights the support offered by the PosP in the TVC. The campaign’s second TVC is about a retired and ill teacher whose student is now a Probus PosP and advises her to get health insurance, while Hrithik joins her in resonating with this advice.
Speaking about the newly launched campaign, Rakesh Goyal – managing director, Probus said, “Watching our dreams, the seeds of which were sown over a decade ago has finally come alive and it’s been an emotional moment for all of us at Probus. We are overwhelmed and this campaign is dedicated to every partner and team member who made this day possible. In our ten-year history, this is the first time we have spent on an ad campaign. Our core team has remained the same since our inception and we only grew by word of mouth so far, thanks to our loyal customers. We have worked very hard to be a profitable company, especially through the pandemic. We are only the second company in India, in the insurtech space to receive FDI inflow from a globally renowned European Impact Fund set up by an initiative of the United Nations. Moreover, 60 % of our decision-makers and more than 45% of employees at Probus are women, which is reflected in the ad too with a woman PosP”.
When we thought of the campaign with Hrithik, our primary objective was to take Probus to the masses, going beyond the existing 15,000 pin codes we serve, which is 80% of the country and extending it to 19,000+ pin codes across India, which would be a 100% coverage”.
