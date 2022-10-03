Prodigious India's 'Supershoots' looks to win the production game in the platform world

It is a production model which helps brands create volumised branded content in a single shoot schedule.
Prodigious India and Content Factory have launched Supershoots, a production model which helps brands create volumised branded content in a single shoot schedule.
With the sweeping changes in the digital-driven content landscape, today a brand must create multiple pieces of content at the same time to reach out to its audiences across various platforms.
Supershoots is a concept designed to help brands maximise their assets while keeping their costs under control. With this model, the producer becomes a part of the content planning process alongside the creative team, driving agility and ensuring a more efficient and value-added production strategy.
Designed to serve in a content-driven media landscape, Publicis Groupe-owned Prodigious and Content Factory brings together specialist production expertise in video, digital and print to design, produce and deliver branded content across all channels, using the best talent, workflow processes and tools.
Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe says “One of the biggest challenges for brands today is creating content which works seamlessly and impactfully across platforms. Supershoots offers production solutions at scale to empower our clients and partners in the platform world. With the potential to disrupt the current production process, Supershoots adds massive value to our Power of One proposition, helping our brands bring agility and efficiency to their content planning.”
Varun Shah, Executive Vice President and Head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India says “The future of content creation lies in creating hyper-contextualised volume content which is relevant across platforms. Our Supershoots model has been devised to address this issue, by delivering multiple asset types across platforms from one singular shoot. With Supershoots, we have been able to drive up to 45% cost efficiency and deliver 4X the amount of assets from a singular production schedule.”
He further adds “The Supershoots model will redefine content creation, creating a more synergised model to help brands derive more value out of each production schedule. With our Supershoots model, we have already successfully created and delivered multiple assets for our existing brands. And with the Prodigious scale, we were able to optimise and deliver bundled assets across geographies from India.” Shah said.