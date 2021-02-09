Publicis Groupe launches PubFit for all its people

The programme is a year-long collective health journey taken on by Groupe employees and there will be ample content, knowledge and learning modules delivered on a timely basis across rich media assets and augmented by Fitness Challenges. The first stage would involve people self- assessing themselves in a diagnostic survey , which would reveal where they stand in the overall fitness matrix. In addition, the Leadership Team will get a separate orientation on the overall goals of PubFit and how they can best lead both self and others in making wellness an absolute priority across the organisation. The initiative will also see the roll out of a fitness kit to all the people.