Publicis Worldwide India bags creative mandate for Pramerica Life Insurance

Publicis Worldwide India, part of Publicis Groupe India has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Pramerica Life Insurance.
Commenting on the partnership, Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis Worldwide India, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Pramerica Life Insurance. It is a highly respected brand with a strong commitment to providing innovative and customer centric life insurance solutions. We are confident that our deep understanding of the category coupled with our creative expertise will help Pramerica exceed its business goals in India.”
As part of the mandate, Publicis Worldwide India has launched a two-part digital campaign, This is my Climb, for the brand. The campaign portrays tales of purpose, hope, and resilience, resonating with people at different stages of life.
Through compelling short films, it delves deep into the emotional essence of human experiences, seamlessly blending the themes of purpose and resilience in people's This is my climb narratives.