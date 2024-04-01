PUMA India launches #DelhiSaveTheFight campaign with Delhi Capitals' team members

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign features Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Yash Dhull.
Sports brand PUMA India has released a campaign with partner Delhi Capitals’ players - Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Yash Dhull - to engage with the team’s fanbase.
The campaign film - called Delhi, Save the fight for the game, encourages fans to bring their aggressive spirit to the game with #DelhiSaveTheFight. Delhi’s characteristic aggression is often viewed critically but as a brand, PUMA believes that the capital’s shared passion will positively uplift the game.
Commenting on the occasion, cricketer Yash Dhull said, “This cricket season is pure sports entertainment and PUMA has a unique ability to engage with fans. PUMA’s films made for Delhi Capitals this year do a hilarious take on the city’s innate nature to be headstrong. I am from Delhi and well-versed with our love for aggression. So, teaming up with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma, and shooting for this film with routine Delhi scenarios was lot of fun and laughter. Having said that, the film’s message is strong, and saving and bringing this aggression to the game is the right spirit.”
Commenting on the campaign, Shreya Sachdev, head of marketing, PUMA India said, "To celebrate our partnership with Delhi Capitals, we wanted to pay homage to the never-back-down spirit of the city. We are confident that this campaign will strike a chord with the team’s fanbase, as we continue to strengthen our commitment towards spreading the excitement of cricket culture in the country."
PUMA is the official kit partner of Delhi Capitals and has signed a multi-year deal with the team’s parent companies JSW and GMR. As kit partner, PUMA's logo is present on the leading arm of the jersey of both the men's and women's teams of Delhi Capitals.
The jersey also incorporates the route map of the Delhi Metro Rail. The players’ kit comprises athleisure, training wear, accessories and travel gear.