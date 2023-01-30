Puma India ropes in India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur

“Not many know that I hit my first ODI century in 2013 in a pair of PUMA boots that I received as a token of support in my early years by the brand. Exactly a decade now and I have been roped in as the face of PUMA. I am thrilled to join the biggest sports brand in the country with a star-studded roster. It’s heartening to see a brand such as PUMA support the growth of Indian women’s cricket; it’s crucial for bolstering the progress. This is just the beginning and I am sure this association will encourage a lot of women who dream to make a career in cricket. I look forward to an exciting journey ahead,” Harmanpreet expressed her excitement.