PUMA pairs Ibrahim Ali Khan & Shanaya Kapoor for Palermo sneaker film

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are sharing screen space for the first time in PUMA India’s latest campaign film featuring the brand's Palermo sneaker. A lively and youthful film that celebrates friendship, frugality, and flair, the young actors, both fresh faces in Bollywood, bring a breezy chemistry and Gen Z sensibility to the table.

The spot brings Ibrahim, who was recently seen alongside Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, back in the limelight with a story that captures the spirit of India’s dynamic youth. The two-minute campaign film is equal parts cinematic and chaotic, painting a slice-of-life portrait of young India that’s all about doing more with less.

The film shows Shanaya's fashionable upcycling of an old PUMA jacket, Ibrahim's decision to hitch-hike as a means to save money, and the gang's ingenious use of a bedsheet as a rooftop movie screen. The mood? Pure jugaad joy — spontaneous, scrappy, and stylish.

Rooted in terrace football culture, the Palermo trainer — with its classic T-toe construction and gum sole — has evolved into a symbol of youthful rebellion and personal expression.

“The film is all heart, all hustle, and just so close to how I feel our generation rolls. PUMA has this unique way of turning everyday stories into something cool and real and it brought out that side of me too," said Ibrahim while speaking about the campaign.

“What I love most about this film is how it keeps things real — it’s not about perfection, it’s about personality. We had a blast bringing that mood to life, and it really felt like one big hangout. The Palermo fitted right in. It’s easy, effortless, and full of character, just like the moments we’ve captured,” added Shanaya.

Having fun in the Indian sun is nothing new for Palermo. A high-energy film set in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Shillong that celebrated camaraderie and city life was the sneaker's premiere campaign in India, launched in 2024 by PUMA. The first campaign also starred Ibrahim, marking his introduction as part of the brand’s young ambassador roster.

Palermo 2.0 takes that foundation and expands upon it with a more modern, crisper style and moments that seem plucked from an Instagram highlight reel or group chat. The campaign reflects the essence of Indian youth, according to Shreya Sachdev, director of marketing for PUMA India.

“As a global brand, PUMA has always successfully existed at the forefront of local culture. We believe in telling stories that feel fresh, yet familiar and full of heart. Celebrating the spirit of resourcefulness that India thrives on — finding joy in chaos and creativity, and ensuring that your circumstances don’t hold you back from living life to the fullest — is what PUMA Palermo is all about," she added.

The release of the film coincides with a fresh drop of Palermo sneakers, including new colourways and an upcoming Palermo Premium line — an upscale take on the iconic style in all-leather.

While Ibrahim and Shanaya help PUMA reach a younger demographic, PUMA recently faced a significant loss with the exit of Virat Kohli as an endorser. Kohli had been one of the brand’s most influential and high-visibility ambassadors in India. With his departure, PUMA appears to be shifting its sponsorship strategy to capitalise on a new wave of Bollywood stars and youth icons.

India’s sportswear market is booming, estimated to be worth over Rs 65,000 crore ($8 billion) and growing steadily, driven by increased fitness awareness and lifestyle trends. PUMA competes with global rivals like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, as well as homegrown challengers like HRX, Skechers India, and Campus Activewear.