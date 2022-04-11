"Pushing ourselves to learn crypto and Web3" Gautam Reghunath and PG Aditya

They laugh at this statement and Aditya tells us it is time we start copying good ideas from other industries “because they’ve been doing the same with us.” He nods to the classic examples of a table tennis (TT) table in the office and the smart casual which he asserts were first seen at advertising agencies. “A lot of our ideas were inadvertently exported to the corporate world, it's time we started importing some of the good ones,” says the former CCO.