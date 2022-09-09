Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at the age of 96

A look at how she, over the years, appeared and was portrayed in advertisements.
Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Scotland.
Her demise means her son Charles is now the king of Britain. In a statement, King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”
Queen Elizabeth II's final duty in her 70-year-old reign was to appoint Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister of the United Kingdom.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) suspended regular programming in the hours leading up to the queen’s demise and entered the set protocol designed for this very event.
Sporting events across the United Kingdom have been postponed. Yesterday’s (8 September) Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad could not be postponed. There was a minute’s silence before the match and the advertising boards were black.
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed immense popularity and was portrayed in many ads, while making a couple of appearances herself for the London Olympics 2012 and the Invictus Games.
Cover image courtesy: The Royal Family/Twitter